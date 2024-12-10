ESSCOM arrests six people; seizes over RM1.4m in Tawau

TAWAU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) arrested six individuals, including a male foreigner, and seized cash amounting to over RM1.4 million in a cross-border crime operation (JRS) carried out in the district yesterday.

Its commander, Datuk Victor Sanjos said the operation conducted with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) as well as police from the Bukit Aman headquarters nabbed four men and two women, aged between 40 and 47, in raids on a few business premises and houses.

“All individuals were arrested under the Income Tax Act 1967 and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) .

“LHDN is conducting further investigations on the individuals involved. Also confiscated were equipment including handphones, as well as documents and related files,” he said in a statement here today.

Sanjos said the operation was targeted at nine premises and the purpose of the operation was to ensure safety and maintain public order in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), in addition to combating the smuggling of non-taxable goods as a whole.

“ESSCOM will continue to intensify the integreated operation especially in districts in the ESSZone to curb any elements of cross-border crime that may disrupt public safety and well-being on Sabah’s east coast,“ he also said.

He added that the public can channel information related to any security incident in the ESSZone to the ESSCOM Operations Centre at 089-863181 or 011-63311072 (WhatsApp).