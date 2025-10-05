ESSCOM strengthens security in eastern Sabah ahead of state election

TAWAU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) is strengthening security in eastern Sabah to facilitate the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly and the 17th State Election.

Commander Datuk Victor Sanjos said ESSCOM, involving police, armed forces and maritime enforcement, is on high alert to safeguard sovereignty and ensure public welfare.

“With elections also taking place in southern Philippines, we must remain vigilant, as the overlapping elections, including in Sabah, need our full attention,“ he told reporters.

He added that ESSCOM’s responsibility is to ensure a peaceful, secure and safe voting process for the people.

“We do not want any negative elements or threats during this period, and all personnel will be deployed to specific locations as soon as the State Legislative Assembly is dissolved,“ he said.

Victor also urged media and researchers to adopt the term “Eastern Sabah Safety Zone” when referring to the region.

“I would like to correct the frequent use of ‘eastern coast’ in this area. We should refer to it as ‘Eastern Sabah,‘ which encompasses three domains: land, sea, and air,“ he clarified.

The Eastern Sabah Safety Zone covers 10 districts: Kudat, Pitas, Kota Marudu, Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna, and Tawau. – Bernama