Ethiopian PM accorded official welcome at Perdana Putra

PUTRAJAYA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, who is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia, attended an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Building here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received him at the venue at 9.30 am, before the national anthems of both countries were played.

Abiy then inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 members of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

He arrived in Malaysia yesterday for his maiden visit since assuming office in April 2018.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, foreign diplomats and senior government officials were also present at the ceremony.

Abiy and Anwar then departed for Seri Perdana for a four-eyed meeting to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The discussions are expected to focus on trade and investment, agriculture and commodities, the halal industry, sustainable development, health, tourism and education.

A joint press conference is slated to be held afterwards.

Abiy, accompanied by First Lady Zinash Tayachew Bere and his delegation, landed at Kompleks Bunga Raya, Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 8.30 am yesterday.

Ethiopia was Malaysia’s 26th largest trading partner in the African continent in 2023, with the trade balance in Malaysia’s favour.

Trade between Malaysia and Ethiopia was recorded at RM446.8 million, with Malaysia’s exports to Ethiopia amounting to RM358.6 million, an increase of 24.6 per cent compared to the previous year.

Malaysia’s exports to Ethiopia include electrical and electronic products; palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products; chemicals and chemical-based products; as well as textiles, clothing and footwear.