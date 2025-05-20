KUALA LUMPUR: Online scams and phishing remain the most prevalent global cyber threats, with criminals leveraging increasingly sophisticated tactics to deceive victims, said INTERPOL’s Cybercrime Directorate Dr Neal Jetton.

He said most cybercrimes observed across Asia and globally stem from social engineering attacks, such as phishing, ransomware and business email compromise scams.

“Phishing-related scams are likely the most widespread cyber threat today, not just in Malaysia or the Asia Pacific, but globally.

“These often involve emails or messages that appear legitimate, whether for romantic, business, or financial opportunities,“ he said at a press conference after the opening of the inaugural Cyber Games 2025 today.

Jetton, who is based in Singapore, stressed that cybercrime is both a regional and global challenge, noting that approximately 75 to 80 percent of cyber incidents worldwide involve a human element, most commonly through phishing.

Phishing is a form of cyberattack in which criminals impersonate trusted sources via emails or messages to deceive individuals into disclosing sensitive information, such as passwords, financial credentials, or personal data.

The urgency of the issue is evident in Malaysia’s statistics, with ransomware incidents rising by a staggering 78 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting the increasing complexity and scale of cyber threats locally.

When asked about Malaysia’s capacity to tackle such threats, Jetton commended the Royal Malaysian Police for their dedication and proactive efforts in combating cybercrime.

“I’ve had several interactions with Malaysian police, and I can speak very positively about their efforts. Cybercrime in general is just very difficult,” he said.

He added that INTERPOL continues to work closely with Malaysia and expressed hope that this collaboration will further strengthen in future efforts to combat cybercrime.

Jetton highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) and encrypted technologies as key areas of concern, noting that law enforcement agencies often face challenges in keeping up with the fast-evolving tools employed by cybercriminals.

“My team focuses a lot on how we can keep up with these technologies, though we’re not necessarily the subject matter experts in AI to help us respond effectively,“ he said.