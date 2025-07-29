Ewon urges students to embrace entrepreneurship for future success

KUALA LUMPUR: The Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), Datuk Ewon Benedick, has called on university students to take charge of their futures by embracing entrepreneurship instead of waiting for traditional job opportunities.

Speaking at the launch of the Bank Rakyat UNIpreneur and RAKYATpreneur programmes at the Bank Rakyat Twin Towers, Ewon stressed the need for self-reliant entrepreneurs who can navigate economic challenges.

“By legally registering their businesses, students can access government-backed training, financing, and mentorship from agencies like TEKUN, MARA, and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia. Our goal is to create entrepreneurs, not just job seekers,” he said.

Since 2020, the RAKYATpreneur and UNIpreneur initiatives have supported 2,633 individuals with RM13.04 million in funding as of December 2024.

Ewon noted that these numbers reflect real success stories—lives transformed, dreams realised, and potential unlocked.

He also highlighted the role of digital skills in expanding market reach and improving efficiency, particularly for rural entrepreneurs.

“Digitalisation is crucial for an inclusive and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem, aligning with Malaysia’s digital economy and MADANI Economy goals,” he added.

Bank Rakyat chairman Datuk Mohd Irwan Mohd Mubarak shared that 63 per cent of RAKYATpreneur participants increased sales within six months, while 80 per cent began saving consistently, and 76 per cent created jobs in their communities.

For UNIpreneur, 65.6 per cent of participants saw sales growth, with all adopting regular savings habits.

The 2024 programmes now include the RAKYAT Accelerator, offering additional funding for promising alumni.

By 2025, the focus will shift to product development, packaging, and fintech integration.

“Entrepreneurs will gain access to digital tools like eBiz Tools Marketplace, eCA-i accounts, i-BizRAKYAT, and free fintech solutions for three to six months, monitored by strategic partners,” Mohd Irwan said.

This year, RM3.82 million has been allocated to support 800 participants from August 2025 to January 2026. – Bernama