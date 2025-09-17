Ex-Selangor Exco Raja Ideris dies at 81

SHAH ALAM: Former Selangor State Executive Councillor (Exco) Datuk Raja Ideris Raja Ahmad died of old age at his residence in Section 7 here this morning. He was 81.

Raja Ideris, had previously held the portfolios of Rural Development, Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as Agricultural Modernisation, Natural Resources Management and Entrepreneur Development.

He also served as the assemblyman for Sabak from 1990 to 2008, and for Sungai Air Tawar from 2008 to 2013, under the leadership of former Selangor Menteris Besar Datuk Seri Abu Hassan Omar and Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo, respectively.

Selangor Exco for Rural Development, Unity and Consumer Affairs, Datuk Rizam Ismail, who confirmed Raja Ideris’passing, said the funeral prayers will be held at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque before his remains are laid to rest at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum after the Asar prayers.

“I, together with the entire leadership of Sungai Air Tawar, extend our condolences to his family. May Allah SWT shower His mercy upon his soul and place him among the righteous and the faithful,” he said when contacted by Bernama.