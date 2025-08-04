SIBU: Planning to deck out your car with the latest electronic gadgets? Do it with caution -- the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has found that most vehicle fires were caused by overloaded electrical wiring systems resulting from modifications.

Sarawak JBPM director Jamri Masran said that when the electrical wiring system is overloaded, temperatures can rise rapidly and spread, leading to a fire.

“Based on our statistics and findings, when a car catches fire, it’s usually due to electrical issues. Rarely is the engine the cause. If it is, it’s usually due to an oil leak.

“Owners modify their vehicles, adding accessories such as sound systems and radios that require higher power. If they try to make a claim with the manufacturer, it will not be entertained because modifications have been made,” he said.

He was speaking to the media after attending the Sarawak JBPM Hari Raya Aidilfitri Gathering at the Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Station here last night.

Jamri reminded car owners in Sarawak not to make modifications that could overload the electrical wiring system and eventually lead to a fire.

“It’s best to maintain the vehicle as it was when it left the factory, for the owners’ safety,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee said the ministry plans to provide affordable housing near the Sungai Merah fire station to enable firefighters to own homes.

“Firefighters should be given the opportunity to own affordable homes because they serve the community with full commitment and must be prioritised,” he told reporters after attending the Aidilfitri gathering.