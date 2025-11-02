Expedite Sebiew River deepening project to curb flooding - Tiong

BINTULU: The project to deepen Sebiew River must be expedited to prevent severe flooding from recurring in Bintulu town, said Bintulu Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Tiong said Bintulu is rapidly developing, and the existing flood mitigation system, which lacks proper planning, can no longer function effectively.

He highlighted this matter in a special meeting at the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) yesterday.

In a statement today, Tiong, who is also the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, said authorities would expedite the relocation of squatters along the riverbanks.

“The Land and Survey Department has initiated a household census for those who need to be relocated. Once completed, other agencies, including the Resident’s Office and BDA, will hold a final coordination meeting on Feb 24 to discuss and finalise the relocation plan,” he said.

Tiong said any new unauthorised structures in the area would be prohibited, and illegally constructed buildings would be demolished.

He said eligible squatters from the area would be relocated to designated locations determined by the authorities, including low-cost housing units being planned for construction.

“However, if these units are not completed on time, residents will still need to relocate and make temporary alternative arrangements. All parties must be prepared for this transition,” he said, urging affected residents to cooperate.

The project, planned since early 2020, involves widening the river to 100 metres and deepening it up to five metres to accommodate the increasing rainfall.

Tiong also urged the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, BDA and other relevant authorities to reassess the entire river system and development plans for Bintulu.

He added that developers must be strictly prohibited from blocking rivers during construction, as it disrupts natural drainage and prevents rainwater from flowing smoothly into the sea.

Additionally, all existing drainage systems, including major and minor canals, must be re-evaluated and upgraded if necessary to prevent flash floods.