Expert pushes for holistic discipline

PETALING JAYA: Caning has long been used to instil discipline in Malaysian schools, but experts say its relevance must be weighed against today’s educational realities.

Assoc Prof Dr Azizan Zainuddin of Universiti Teknologi Mara said corporal punishment should never be seen as the only or best tool, even in bullying cases.

“Caning is a last resort after all softer methods have failed. But when used wrongly, it risks fuelling resentment or trauma.”

Azizan urged schools to adopt a multi-layered framework before resorting to the cane. This should include clear rules, consistent monitoring, counselling and fair disciplinary action involving teachers, parents and students.

She said while some Asean nations still practise caning, others have scrapped it in favour of rehabilitative approaches. A one-size-fits-all mindset, she said, no longer works.

Regulations such as the Education Regulations (School Discipline) 1959 should also be reviewed for relevance, with teachers trained thoroughly in disciplinary roles.

From a parental perspective, Azizan said the effectiveness of physical punishment remains highly subjective.

“In families where it is culturally accepted, the impact may differ greatly from those who view it as harmful.”

While corporal punishment is often tied to cultural and religious norms, global evidence suggests its impact is largely short-term.

“It may instil fear temporarily, but the long-term effects – antisocial behaviour, emotional scars, even violence, are more damaging.”

She cited Sweden as an example, which banned physical punishment in favour of non-violent methods that nurture children’s psychological and social development.

She said counselling, mentoring and awareness programmes offer far more lasting results, provided all stakeholders – schools, students and parents – commit fully.

“If one party shirks responsibility, the outcome will fall short,” she stressed, adding that comprehensive studies should be undertaken to determine the best disciplinary models for Malaysia.

Referring to the death of alleged bully victim Zara Qairina Mahathir, Azizan said urgent action was needed.

“Bullying is now widespread and severe.

“Schools, meant to be safe spaces, are increasingly becoming arenas of aggression,” she warned.