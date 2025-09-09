KK Tanom Coffee and director charged with misusing Tenom GI

JOHOR BAHRU: A coffee manufacturing company and its director faced charges in the Sessions Court today for allegedly misusing the registered geographical indication “Tenom Coffee” on their product packaging.

This case represents the first prosecution under Malaysia’s Geographical Indications Act 2022 since its implementation.

KK Tanom Coffee Sdn Bhd and its 53-year-old director Lim Sen Tiam both pleaded not guilty to separate charges read before Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim.

The company is accused of misusing the geographical indication on 1,368 units of Kopi-O 2-in-1 Kopi-O Kow 240g plastic packaging without the registered owner’s consent.

The alleged offence occurred on March 25 at approximately 12.10 pm at premises in Lagenda Industrial Park, Kulai, Johor.

Section 34(3) of the Geographical Indications Act 2022 stipulates fines of up to RM15,000 per item for first offences and up to RM30,000 per item for subsequent violations.

Lim faces charges under Section 34(3)(b) read together with Section 67(1)(b) of the same legislation for committing the identical offence.

If convicted, he could face fines up to RM10,000 per item, imprisonment up to three years, or both, with enhanced penalties for subsequent offences.

The court set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and scheduled the next case mention for document submission on October 8.

Deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Hakiim Izani and Nur Sulehan Abd Rahman from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s Legal Division conducted the prosecution.

Lim was represented by lawyer YX Ching during the court proceedings. – Bernama