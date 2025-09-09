Bintulu LNG threats from Indonesian number under police investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: Threatening messages targeting liquefied natural gas facilities in Bintulu were sent from a phone number registered in Indonesia according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The government has tightened security at LNG facilities in Sarawak and Sabah after a Petronas employee received threatening SMS messages at the company’s headquarters.

Fadillah stated that authorities are investigating who was behind the threats while the National Security Council has ordered increased security measures as a precaution.

The sender made a specific request and threatened to burn the country’s LNG facilities when no response was given according to the Deputy Prime Minister.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed security at all Petronas LNG facilities was immediately tightened following the threats.

The police officer involved received threatening SMS messages from an unknown individual before lodging a police report.

Police contingents nationwide are assisting with enhanced security measures to ensure facility security remains under control.

The National Security Council previously announced the government directed all LNG facilities in Bintulu to immediately tighten security following the threat.

The public has been reminded not to speculate on the matter with developments to be communicated periodically.

Fadillah made these remarks after launching the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security in Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama