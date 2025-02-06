OSAKA: The “Flying Roti Canai” has quickly become a crowd-puller at Expo 2025 Osaka, drawing visitors to the Malaysia Pavilion with its skilful preparation and the irresistible buttery aroma wafting through the air.

The sight of roti canai being expertly tossed high into the air by Muhammad Muiz Ruzaini and Mohamad Zul Imran Zulkifle, combined with the tempting aroma, has whetted the appetites of visitors. Some are willing to queue for up to two hours.

Muhammad Muiz said he did not expect to be selected as part of the Malaysian delegation to Expo 2025 Osaka, where he would showcase the rich flavours of Malaysian cuisine on the world stage.

What makes the experience even more rewarding is the overwhelming response from visitors, said the Kedahan.

“Many praised the deliciousness of the roti canai and gave very positive feedback, both in terms of taste and our presentation.

“After they ate, many would come up and say ‘oishī’ (delicious). Some even repeated it seven times,“ he said, adding that most of the visitors were from Japan, South Korea and China.

The freshly made roti canai, served with chicken curry and dhal, is priced at 1,680 yen per serving.

Daily sales average between 1,000 and 1,600 pieces, underscoring its growing popularity among visitors from Japan, South Korea, China, and beyond.

Roti canai is a pan-fried flatbread that is a popular breakfast choice in Malaysia, made from a mixture of flour, water, salt, butter and eggs.

The dough is skillfully stretched, flipped and spun in the air to create a layered texture - crispy and flaky on the outside but soft on the inside.

In 2023, TasteAtlas, a global food database, ranked roti canai among the “Top 100 Best Street Foods in the World”.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Zul Imran, a roti canai maker from Penang, expressed hope that the growing popularity of roti canai at the Expo would help elevate it on the global culinary map and inspire more tourists to visit Malaysia.

“I hope the Malaysia Pavilion roti canai becomes the number one dish at Expo 2025,“ he said.

Japanese visitor Yoko Yoshinaga described the dish as ‘sweet, had a unique texture, and addictive’.

“This is my second time having roti canai. I first saw it on X (formerly Twitter), and the unforgettable taste brought me back. I lined up again just to relive the experience,“ she said.

Yoshinaga, who visited Malaysia 30 years ago, praised the nation’s development, calling it a peaceful and modern country.

Another visitor, Hanako Sekimukai, who tried roti canai for the first time, said she was pleasantly surprised by its flavour.

“I’ve been to Malaysia before, but I never had the chance to try roti canai. The chicken curry served with it wasn’t too spicy, which made it even more enjoyable,“ she said, adding that the cultural performances at the pavilion brought back fond memories of her time in Malaysia.

Located on a 2,654.52-square-metre site across three floors, the Malaysia Pavilion reflects the nation’s diverse culture and dynamic economy.

Under the theme “Weaving a Future in Harmony”, the pavilion highlights Malaysia’s commitment to a sustainable, inclusive and forward-looking future.