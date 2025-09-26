Express bus overturns in Kuala Krai with 15 people, two trapped

KOTA BHARU: An express bus carrying 15 people overturned in an accident at Kampung Batu Balai, Jalan Kuala Krai-Kota Bharu early this morning.

The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received an emergency call through the MERS system at 5.30 am from a member of the public.

“A team from the Sungai Durian and Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Stations was immediately dispatched to the scene and arrived at 5.54 am.

“The accident involved an express bus with 15 victims, including the driver. Two of them were found trapped,” a spokesperson said when contacted today.

The rescue operation is ongoing with 13 firefighters and three fire engines deployed. – Bernama