Extra ferry trips to Langkawi for Malaysia Day holiday surge

ALOR SETAR: Approximately 100,000 visitors are anticipated to travel to Langkawi Island via passenger ferry services during the Malaysia Day public holiday and the concurrent school break.

Operations Manager of Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd, Lt Commander (Rtd) Norhafiz Abdul Wahid, stated that this figure encompasses both domestic and international visitors arriving in Langkawi from the Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis routes.

A total of 118 additional ferry trips have been integrated into the ticketing system to manage the expected influx of passengers.

Ferry services will operate from 7 am to 7 pm, with possible extensions until 10 pm should online ticket sales indicate sufficiently high demand.

The company is committed to maintaining full operational capacity throughout the public holiday and school break to accommodate all travellers.

Visitors can purchase their tickets online through the dedicated Cuti-Cuti Langkawi application or via the official website at www.cuticutilangkawi.com.

Tickets are also available for direct purchase at the physical ticket counters located at the Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis ferry terminals. – Bernama