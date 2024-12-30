KUALA BERANG: An ice factory worker today pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here to possessing child sexual abuse material and obscene videos last week.

Muhammad Affandi Mohd Azi, 33, committed the offences at a house in Kampung Batangan in Marang at 8.50 pm on Dec 23.

He was charged under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000 or a jail term of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

The man was also charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum three-year jail sentence or a fine, or both.

Magistrate Zur Azureen Zainalkefli allowed Muhammad Affandi bail of RM8,000 in one surety pending sentencing on Jan 15.