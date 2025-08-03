Ukraine uncovers defence sector corruption scheme, arrests officials

KYIV: Ukrainian authorities announced the arrest of several politicians linked to a “large-scale corruption scheme” in the defence sector. The crackdown follows public backlash over anti-graft agencies’ independence, which President Volodymyr Zelensky initially undermined before reversing his decision.

The National Anti-Corruption Agency (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) uncovered a scheme misusing budget funds meant for defence forces. “The scheme involved inflating prices for electronic warfare and drone equipment, with 30 percent of contract amounts diverted illegally,“ NABU stated.

Suspects include a member of parliament, local administration heads, National Guard personnel, and defence company executives. Four arrests have been made, though identities remain undisclosed. The Interior Ministry suspended implicated National Guard members.

Zelensky praised the agencies, stating, “It is important that anti-corruption institutions operate independently.” His initial move to control NABU and SAP, citing inefficiency and “Russian influence,“ triggered protests—Ukraine’s first since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Corruption remains a persistent issue in Ukraine, with multiple cases exposed in the military and defence ministry during the war. The recent scandal highlights ongoing challenges in balancing oversight and institutional independence. - AFP