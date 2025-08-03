German rail sabotage causes third fire in two days

BERLIN: Germany’s state rail operator Deutsche Bahn has reported a third deliberate fire in two days, following two earlier incidents that disrupted train services across the country. The latest fire occurred in Hohenmoelsen, Saxony-Anhalt, where rail cables were intentionally set ablaze.

Investigations confirm the fire was an act of sabotage, similar to two earlier attacks in western Germany. The affected line, primarily used for coal transport, required extensive repairs. Deutsche Bahn has already restored service between Düsseldorf and Duisburg, where the first two fires took place just one kilometre apart.

The initial fire near Düsseldorf caused severe disruptions on one of Germany’s busiest rail routes, forcing the cancellation of “several hundred” trains and impacting tens of thousands of passengers. A far-left group, the “Angry Birds Kommando,“ claimed responsibility, citing opposition to environmental destruction.

German rail infrastructure has frequently been targeted by radical groups, raising concerns over security and operational stability. - AFP