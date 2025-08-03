Portugal issues high alert for wildfires amid heatwave

LISBON: Portugal’s government has declared a high alert for wildfires as a severe heatwave raises fire risks across large parts of the country. The alert, effective from Sunday to Thursday, includes strict measures such as a ban on bonfires, fireworks, and electrical equipment in forests.

Authorities have also restricted access to vulnerable woodland areas and increased staffing for forest rangers. Additional land and air patrols will monitor high-risk zones. “The next week will be difficult,“ said Home Affairs Minister Maria Lucia Amaral.

Both Portugal and neighbouring Spain have faced intense wildfires in recent days, a recurring issue worsened by climate change. Experts warn that rising global temperatures are making droughts and fires more frequent and severe.

Since the deadly 2017 fire season, Portugal has increased spending on wildfire prevention. According to the Institute of Forests (ICNF), fires have already destroyed over 29,000 hectares (71,600 acres) this year. - AFP