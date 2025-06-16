Fadhlina hits out at politicising students’ squabble in Terengganu

PUTRAJAYA: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today strongly condemned the actions of some quarters who politicised the recent fight involving two students at a school in Terengganu.

She also denied baseless allegations linking the mother of one of the students involved being related to her.

“The slander linking one of the mothers of the students involved with me is irresponsible and malicious. I have never known the individual,“ she said in a statement here today.

Fadhlina said the Ministry of Education (MOE) through the Terengganu State Education Department (JPNT) had taken action on this case in accordance with the Bullying and Misconduct Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) currently in force.

As a follow-up step, she also instructed the ministry’s Integrity Unit to conduct further investigations into the incident.

“I am closely following the development of this issue and want it to be resolved immediately. The MOE does not compromise with bullying and other misconduct. Strict action must be taken against anyone who is guilty,“ she said.

Fadhlina also stressed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that all educational institutions remain a safe environment for the well-being of students, teachers and all school staff.