Fadhlina offers to contest PKR Nibong Tebal leadership post

GEORGE TOWN: Wanita PKR Chief Fadhlina Sidek has offered to contest the post of the party’s Nibong Tebal division leader.

The Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament said the decision was driven by a deep sense of gratitude and responsibility towards party members, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) team, and the people of Nibong Tebal who have worked tirelessly over the years to support her journey to Parliament.

“My colleagues and I are committing our hearts and energy. Our team, with the strength of diversity and the spirit of the PKR extended family, must embrace every strength we have, leading the commitment to strengthening the party through unity in diversity,” she shared in a post on her official Facebook page.

Fadhlina expressed her resolve to lead and steer the PKR division which has long been supported by dedicated party members since its inception.

As such, she is seeking the mandate of the Nibong Tebal division members to allow her the opportunity to serve as the new division head.

Fadhlina, also the Minister of Education, expressed her appreciation to the Nibong Tebal party members who have jointly supported the agenda of strengthening the party, the reformist ‘otai’ and the women’s wing of the division, enabling her to be in the position she is in today.

PKR has scheduled the elections for its Central Leadership Council (CLC), Women’s Central Leadership, and Central Youth Wing on May 24, while the Division, Women’s Division and Youth Wing Division leadership elections will be held from April 11 to April 20.