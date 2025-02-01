Fadhlina reminds schools, principals not to hide bullying cases

PUTRAJAYA: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today reminded principals, headmasters and administrative teachers not to conceal bullying cases among school students.

There is no compromise in the matter and complaints from parents, students and schools will be taken seriously, she said.

Bullying cases must be reported to the Education Ministry’s Aduan Buli portal for a just outcome and fair investigation in accordance with guidelines, she added.

“I would like to remind all school parties not to hide bullying cases. Solve it according to the guidelines provided,” she told a press conference here.

Fadhlina was commenting on today’s report of a bullying case that took place in a boarding school.

She said school administrations should also not question parents who complain of bullying cases.

“Why should they (principals) question it? It is the parents’ right if they think their children are not getting justice from the investigation and complaints made.

“Parents can take the complaint further to higher authorities and the Education Ministry. We will not compromise and we take any complaints seriously from parents, schools and the child (victim) themselves,” she said.