Government support for street vendors through Empower PPK programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The government continues to support street vendors and hawkers through the Vendor and Small Business Empowerment Seminar programme known as Empower PPK.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan confirmed the programme’s ongoing implementation.

He revealed that the ministry trained 618 vendors and small traders under the Empower PPK programme last year.

As of June this year, the programme has been rolled out in Sabah and Putrajaya, benefiting 210 vendors and small traders.

Ramanan stated, “The allocated budget for the Empower PPK programme for 2024 and 2025 is RM60,000.”

He added, “While the allocation is modest, we have formed numerous collaborations with agencies like TEKUN Nasional, Bank Rakyat, SME Corp, and the National Entrepreneurship Institute.”

The deputy minister provided this information during the Dewan Rakyat question and answer session.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Muslimin Yahaya regarding the programme’s status and fund distribution.

Ramanan highlighted INSKEN’s partnership in helping vendors boost capacity and digitalise their businesses.

He mentioned specific initiatives including the Product Development Coaching Programme and Money Management Mentoring Programme.

“This year, 288 participants have benefited, with an allocation of RM565,996,“ Ramanan confirmed.

He added, “Overall, INSKEN’s mentoring programme has supported 1,256 entrepreneurs with a total allocation of RM4.089 million.”

Bank Rakyat has provided financing to 827 vendors and small traders amounting to RM5.6 million as of July.

TEKUN Nasional has allocated RM3.506 million for the Online Financing Scheme, benefiting 390 small and informal traders.

Responding to a supplementary question about digitalisation support for B40 entrepreneurs, Ramanan confirmed the ministry’s request for additional funding.

“The ministry has also sought additional funds for capacity-building initiatives for vendors and small traders,“ he stated.

Ramanan concluded, “Furthermore, an impact study is being conducted through INSKEN to continuously offer skills training and capacity development.” - Bernama