Fadillah launches residential solar pilot project under CREAM programme

SHAH ALAM: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has launched a residential solar pilot project aimed at increasing the renewable energy share in Malaysia’s electricity supply.

The project is implemented under the Community Renewable Energy Aggregation Mechanism programme through a collaboration between Sime Darby and Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the initiative in Bandar Elmina represents one of the earliest participants in the CREAM programme.

He welcomed the collaboration between Sime Darby Property and TNB subsidiary GSPARX as a proactive corporate sector move towards sustainability.

This programme forms part of ministry efforts under the National Energy Transition Roadmap to achieve a 70% renewable energy target by 2050.

Homeowners can lease their rooftop space to third parties for solar photovoltaic system development under this scheme.

Sime Darby will function as the local renewable energy aggregator, combining generation from multiple rooftops.

The aggregator will match electricity production with offtakers seeking to meet environmental, social and governance commitments.

Fadillah expressed hope that Sime Darby’s success would establish a benchmark for community-level renewable energy initiatives.

He committed to implementing progressive policies supporting the programme, including a 40% reduction in community access charges.

The access charge has been lowered from 15 sen per kWh to 9 sen per kWh as an initial supportive measure.

Regulator Energy Commission and TNB will prioritise strengthening distribution networks for higher renewable energy integration.

The minister emphasised ensuring smarter and more flexible systems to accommodate local renewable energy growth. – Bernama