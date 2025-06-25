ProLintas COO fined RM100,000 for not reporting RM90,000 bribe linked to SUKE project

KUALA LUMPUR: ProLintas chief operating officer Rostam Shahrif Tami was fined was today fined RM100,000 by the Sessions Court here for failing to report a bribe he received two years ago in connection with the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) project.

Judge Rosli Ahmad imposed the maximum fine on Rostam Shahrif, 59, after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge and ordered him to serve 10 months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

The court also ordered funds seized from the accused, including RM114,000 in bonds, RM658,750 in cash, RM180,000 from a Tabung Haji account, and foreign currency, be forfeited to the government.

Rostam Shahrif was charged with failing to report a RM90,000 bribe received from Syarikat Satunas Technologies Sdn Bhd through Mohd Rosman Alias as an inducement in his capacity as the superintending officer’s representative for the SUKE privatisation project, to award the company a contract titled ‘ To Construct End Cap Stressing And Shear Block’.

The offence was allegedly committed at a restaurant in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, on Feb 20, 2023, under Section 25(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and is punishable under Section 25(2) of the same Act, which provides for a fine of up to RM100,000, a maximum jail term of 10 years, or both, upon conviction.

However, two other charges previously faced by Rostam Shahrif were taken into consideration (TIC) under Section 171A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Diana Nor Azwa urged the court to impose the maximum fine on Rostam Shahrif, citing the seriousness of the offence and the amount involved.

She also requested a forfeiture order, as the properties were linked to the offences committed by the accused.

Rostam Shahrif’s lawyer Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad requested the court to impose a fine and not a jail term, saying his client suffered from high blood pressure and had no previous criminal record.

“My client has worked at Prolintas since 1998. Following his arrest and remand, the company suspended him from his duties. Throughout his service, he has never been involved in any misconduct, and he deeply regrets his actions.

“The accused has also agreed to forfeit the property and cash seized from him, including RM180,000 from a Tabung Haji account, to the government in mitigation of his sentence,” he said.

According to the facts of the case, Rostam Shahrif had used and disposed of the money for personal purposes, including the purchase of seven luxury watches and two vehicles registered under the names of his two children.

The movable properties were seized from the accused by the MACC, and he also posted a bond totalling RM114,000 for the seized items.

The investigation by the MACC revealed that the accused’s driver had concealed money received by Rostam Shahrif from contractors involved in the SUKE project, including Satunas Technologies.