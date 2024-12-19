Fahmi conveys condolences to family of TV Alhijrah staff Ainur Mahdiyah Zahra

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil extended his condolences to the family of TV Alhijrah staff member Ainur Mahdiyah Zahra Abdullah, who passed away on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post today, Fahmi expressed his deep sorrow and offered prayers of strength, and patience to Ainur’s family, friends, and especially her colleagues at TV Alhijrah, as they cope with her loss.

“May Allah SWT have mercy on her soul and grant her a place among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,“ he said.

Ainur Mahdiyah Zahra, 48, passed away due to a heart attack while at work in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Her remains were laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim cemetery in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong, yesterday afternoon.

The late Ainur, also known as Paullina Oppei Paulus, served as the manager of the Media Integration Unit within the Media Integration and Corporate Affairs Group at TV Alhijrah.