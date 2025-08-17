Fahmi covers relocation costs for Pantai Dalam fire victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembah Pantai MP Datuk Fahmi Fadzil will cover the relocation costs for 14 families displaced by the recent Pantai Dalam fire.

The families will be temporarily housed in Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) People’s Housing Project (PPR) units.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, confirmed the approval was secured after discussions with Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and KL Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

“I visited the families involved; there are 14 families currently placed in a temporary relief centre,” he said.

He added that the Federal Territories Minister and KL Mayor swiftly approved the relocation to transit homes.

Contributions from TNB will also assist the affected families, as confirmed by Fahmi’s office.

DBKL will subsidise the first six months’ rent for the fire victims.

Fahmi assured his office would guide the families on obtaining keys for their new homes.

“Any deposits imposed by DBKL will be covered by me,” he stated.

He expressed hope for the families’ resilience as they rebuild their lives.

The fire on Aug 8 destroyed 14 squatter houses and four shop premises, including Mydin Mart and Pasaraya Karnival. - Bernama