M’sian employer shocked after receiving job application from 25-year-old’s mother

THERE is nothing wrong with parents helping out their adult children from time to time. However, in certain situations — such as job applications — it is probably best not to get too involved.

A Malaysian employer was recently taken aback after receiving a job application from the mother of a 25-year-old individual.

In a video attached to a Threads post, the mother can be seen texting the employer to “make adjustments” for her child, implying that she was applying on her child’s behalf.

“To my young brothers and sisters, please don’t be like this. Please do not be afraid to apply for jobs yourselves.

“Don’t tell me you’re already 25 years old and your mother is still handling your job applications,” the employer said in her post.

As the post gained traction on Threads, netizens were divided over the issue. Many speculated that the parent may have submitted the application without the 25-year-old’s knowledge.

“It’s not that I want to defend us ‘kids nowadays’, but sometimes we genuinely don’t know our parents have sent out our resumes. While we may appreciate the gesture, things can get worse when it goes viral and Gen Z ends up being labelled as spoiled,” one user shared.

“As someone working in HR, I’m honestly tired of dealing with this issue. I’ve received so many calls from parents asking about vacancies on behalf of their children. I’m a Gen Z myself, and I manage just fine finding work on my own,” another netizen lamented.

Several users also pointed out that applicants whose parents applied on their behalf often show a lack of genuine interest in the job — only working because their parents told them to.