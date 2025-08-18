Calafiori’s goal gave Arsenal a 1-0 win over Manchester United

ARSENAL began their Premier League season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Riccardo Calafiori scored the decisive goal after capitalising on a goalkeeping error by United’s stand-in shot-stopper Altay Bayindir.

The Italian defender headed into an empty net after Bayindir misjudged a Declan Rice corner in the 13th minute.

Despite dominating possession with over 60 percent, United failed to break down Arsenal’s resilient defence.

Ruben Amorim’s side registered 22 shots but lacked the cutting edge against the league’s best defensive unit.

Manchester United’s new £200 million forward line of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko struggled to make an impact.

Amorim remained optimistic despite the defeat, insisting his team showed significant improvement from last season.

“We proved today we can win any game in the Premier League, against a great team like Arsenal,“ said the Portuguese manager.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted his side were far from their best but praised their defensive resilience.

“Big result,“ said Arteta. “First game of the season at Old Trafford when you feel they are building something.”

The Gunners relied on goalkeeper David Raya, who made several crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet.

United’s best chance came when Patrick Dorgu struck the post with a long-range effort in the first half.

Substitute Benjamin Sesko, who rejected Newcastle to join United, received a warm welcome but couldn’t inspire a comeback.

Arsenal held firm to join Liverpool and Manchester City with three points on the opening weekend.

The victory provides early momentum for Arteta’s side in their pursuit of a first league title since 2004. - AFP