Chelsea held by Crystal Palace in Premier League opener

CHELSEA began their Premier League campaign with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

The Blues, fresh from their Club World Cup triumph, lacked sharpness in attack.

Palace thought they had taken an early lead through Eberechi Eze’s free-kick.

VAR intervened, ruling out the goal due to Marc Guehi obstructing Chelsea’s wall.

New signing Estevao came closest for Chelsea but failed to convert a promising chance.

Palace’s Guehi and Eze started despite transfer links to Liverpool and Tottenham.

“As long as they are 100 percent committed, they will play as they are so good,“ said Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

Eze’s disallowed goal came after Guehi pushed Moises Caicedo into the defensive wall.

Chelsea had hoped their Club World Cup win over PSG would boost their title ambitions.

Manager Enzo Maresca cited limited pre-season preparation as a factor in their sluggish display.

“They played about eight (pre-season) games, we played just two so we tried our best,“ said Maresca.

Estevao, Chelsea’s highly-rated Brazilian signing, struggled to find his finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest started strongly with a 3-1 win over Brentford.

Chris Wood scored twice, while Dan Ndyoe netted on his debut for Forest.

Brentford’s new boss Keith Andrews faced a tough start after key departures this summer.

Thomas Frank, Bryan Mbeumo, and Christian Norgaard all left the Bees in the off-season.

Yoane Wissa was also absent amid reports of a pending move to Newcastle.

Igor Thiago’s late penalty was Brentford’s only consolation in a disappointing opener.

“I do have genuine belief but we have to take responsibility for a first half that wasn’t good enough,“ said Andrews. - AFP