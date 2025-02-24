Fahmi Fadzil launches ‘AI in the newsroom’

KUALA LUMPUR: Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today launched the ‘AI in the Newsroom’ course organised by the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA), the first in its series of AI-related training programmes for media professionals.

BERNAMA in a statement today said the two-day course, attended by 40 journalists and editors from various media organisations, aims at enhancing understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its applications in modern journalism.

The course is being held at Huawei Customer Solution Innovation Centre (CSIC), Level 33, Integra Tower, The Intermark, here.

“With expertise provided by leading AI and digital infrastructure firms, Huawei and REDtone, the course will enable the participants to gain hands-on experience in leveraging AI for news production, fact-checking and content optimisation,” the statement read.

This initiative is part of BERNAMA’s broader effort to prepare journalists for the evolving media landscape, where AI plays an increasing role in news gathering, editing and dissemination.

The course is made possible with funds drawn from the RM1 million special allocation to BERNAMA from the government that was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2024.

BERNAMA is committed to empowering journalists with AI literacy, ensuring that while AI enhances newsroom efficiency, the core principles of journalism – accuracy, authenticity and ethical reporting – remain uncompromised.

The news agency has already made strides in adopting AI-driven solutions for news and video production, setting a benchmark in the Malaysian media industry.

With this first course, BERNAMA reaffirms its role as a leader in AI adoption in the media sector, equipping journalists with the necessary skills to navigate a future where AI and human expertise work hand-in-hand.