KOTA BHARU: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil launched the Online Safety Roadshow at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK), Pengkalan Chepa today.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said in a statement today that the roadshow is a ministry initiative through the commission aimed at raising public awareness about online safety and help users avoid becoming victims of online scams.

The roadshow will be expanded throughout the country to spread the word about a safe online environment, the enforcement of the SMS and social media service provider license enforcement implementation, amendments to the Multimedia and Communications Act 1988, and the new Online Safety Act.

The roadshow will also include explanations on the modus operandi of scams and preventive measures by the Kelantan contingent police headquarters, a talk entitled ‘Realiti Dunia Dalam Talian’ by the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia, a Click Wisely Talk forum and exhibition booths.

Kota Lama assemblyman Dr Hafidzah Mustakim, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Chairman of UKM’s Board of Directors Datuk Dr Hassan Basri Awang Mat Dahan and MCMC Affairs chief officer Bukhari Yahaya were also present at the launch.