KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has clarified that the Gaza solidarity assembly at Dataran Merdeka is organised by an authorised body, amid concerns over the legitimacy and transparency of its fundraising efforts.

Speaking at a press conference today, Fahmi said the programme is under the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), one of several NGOs endorsed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) to conduct humanitarian initiatives for Palestine.

“InsyaAllah I will attend tomorrow, morning and night. MAPIM informed me earlier that the event intends to raise funds for Gaza.

“MAPIM is among the NGOs authorised by Wisma Putra to carry out such activities, including humanitarian assistance for Palestine.

“I understand that proceeds from food sales related to the gathering will be channelled to Gaza,” he said.

He noted that public concerns over how donations are collected and managed were understandable, but stressed that the government only recognises registered and vetted organisations for international humanitarian aid.

The Gaza assembly, planned for tomorrow (August 24) at Dataran Merdeka, is expected to attract tens of thousands of participants.

Organisers have prepared a line-up of religious lectures, solidarity events and fundraising activities, with all proceeds pledged to humanitarian relief.

The programme, known as Malam Himpunan dan Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza, is also expected to feature Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will deliver a keynote speech and officiate the gathering.