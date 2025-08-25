Fahmi invites Malaysians to join National Day 2025 themed Malaysia MADANI

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has called on all Malaysians to actively participate in a variety of programmes lined up in conjunction with this year’s National Day celebrations.

The celebrations carry the theme Malaysia MADANI, Rakyat Disantuni, emphasising inclusivity and national unity.

Fahmi highlighted that full details of the events are available on the Merdeka360 portal at www.merdeka360.my.

“One of the major highlights is RIUH MERDEKA 2025, a 30-hour celebration beginning Aug 30 at the parking area of the Millennium Monument in Putrajaya,” he said.

He also mentioned the Quran Hour programme at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, Aug 30, and a national address by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at MAEPS Serdang on the same day.

Fahmi expressed confidence in the readiness of organisers for the National Day parade and procession in Putrajaya, saying preparations have been proceeding smoothly.

“I apologise for not being able to attend the full dress rehearsals from Aug 27 to 29 due to official commitments, but I will be there on Aug 29 before heading to the Cabinet meeting,” he said.

The full dress rehearsals are scheduled from 6 am to 11 am on Aug 27 to 29, and roads around Putrajaya’s core island will be closed to traffic from 6 pm on Aug 29 until the parade concludes on Aug 31.

Fahmi expressed appreciation for the corporate sponsorships for the National Day and Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations, which have so far amassed 22 million ringgit from 113 strategic partners.

This represents a sharp rise compared to 4.09 million ringgit last year, reflecting increased corporate support for national events.

“This is an encouraging sign and should inspire us to make HKHM 2025 a grand success,” he said.

He urged Malaysia’s Information Department to mobilise MADANI Community groups to create engaging content and prepare for the upcoming national celebrations. – Bernama