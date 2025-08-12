Fahmi secures temporary housing for Pantai Dalam PPR fire victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembah Pantai MP Datuk Fahmi Fadzil is coordinating efforts to provide temporary housing for victims of the recent fire at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall-owned People’s Housing Project.

The Communications Minister confirmed discussions with Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif last Saturday.

He stated that 14 families remain at the relief centre while others have opted to stay with relatives.

Fahmi emphasised the need for comfortable relocation options while awaiting further updates.

Support for families with schoolgoing children includes collaboration with the Social Welfare Department and Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council.

Essential aid such as uniforms and equipment is being arranged for affected students.

Fahmi spoke after attending the Daughter of Penang, Daughter of Palestine event at The Chow Kit Hotel.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim was also present at the programme.

The fire on August 8 destroyed 14 squatter houses and four shop premises.

Victims are currently sheltered at Sekolah Rendah Agama Al-Khawarizmi. - Bernama