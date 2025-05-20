Fahmi thanks Bernama for accurate news, hopes for continued excellence

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil expressed hope that the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will continue to thrive as a trusted source of authentic, timely, authoritative and reliable news.

Fahmi shared this in a Facebook post, in conjunction with Bernama’s 58th anniversary, today.

“Thank you for the dedication in delivering accurate information to Malaysians and the world,” he said.

Bernama was established under an Act of Parliament in 1967 and began operations on May 20, 1968. It started with a text news service, before expanding to include photo services, then a radio station in 2007, television in 2008, and most recently, digital media.

Over the past five decades, Bernama has delivered news and information through various channels, including wire services, television, radio, and digital platforms, while adhering to its founding objectives to provide and disseminate accurate, fair and impartial news and information, all while safeguarding national interests.