Fahmi urges public to respect Zara Qairina police investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has urged the public to respect the police investigation into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

He highlighted warnings from the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the Inspector-General of Police about unverified content circulating on social media.

“Let this be a reminder. Do not spread unverified content. We need to be cautious,” Fahmi said.

He emphasised that some social media content could be fabricated, AI-generated, or misleading.

“We must leave the matter to the authorities and the AGC. Trust must be placed in the authorities to carry out their duties fairly,” he added.

Fahmi spoke to reporters after launching the PENTARAMA Homecoming and PENTARAMA X Kelab Malaysiaku programme at SK Bangsar.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured the public that anyone involved in the case will face justice, Fahmi noted.

Zara Qairina, 13, died at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17.

She was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar and rushed to the hospital.

She was buried without a post-mortem the same night.

The AGC recently returned the preliminary investigation report to police for further action. - Bernama