Fahmi urges telcos to offer better, cheaper plans for taxi, e-hailing drivers

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has called on telecommunication companies (telcos) to devise the best mechanism to provide better and more affordable internet packages for taxi and e-hailing drivers.

He said such a move is necessary given that this group extensively uses internet data, which would help ease their financial burden.

“Telcos should also simplify the process for them to switch to these improved plans, such as enabling online applications without the need to visit any physical premises,” he told reporters after officiating the Engine Oil Contribution Programme for 150 taxi and e-hailing drivers at the Lembah Pantai parliamentary service centre here today.

Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, said as a starting point for this proposal, the 150 drivers present at today’s programme would be included in the initiative.

“We will ask the telcos to first review the current internet packages used by these 150 drivers, compile a list, and from there determine what improvements can be offered, prioritising more data and lower subscription fees,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi noted the need for the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to establish a collaboration with taxi drivers in the country.

“The nature of their work involves frequent interaction with the public, so I believe they can help disseminate accurate and reliable information to the community, especially on various issues or concerns,” he added.