Fair wages, stronger labour laws vital for workers - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: Ensuring fair wages, stronger labour laws, and better enforcement of workers’ rights, particularly in vulnerable sectors such as construction, plantations, domestic work, gig services, and migrant labour, is essential for safeguarding the dignity and well-being of Malaysia’s workforce.

In a statement issued today, Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye emphasised that Labour Day should not only be a time for celebration but also for reflection and a renewed commitment to protecting the rights and safety of every worker.

“Workers in Malaysia today face a multitude of challenges from job insecurity and stagnant wages to unsafe working conditions, discrimination, and the rising cost of living.

“As our economy evolves and the nature of work changes, so too must our labour policies and protections,” he said in a statement today.

He stressed that Malaysia must also prioritise workplace safety and mental health, ensure equal pay for equal work, and close the gap between urban and rural employment opportunities.

Lee said the digital economy must be inclusive, with training and social protection extended to gig and freelance workers.

“Furthermore, as we face the realities of an ageing population, we must rethink retirement policies and provide older workers with opportunities for continued, meaningful employment.

“Labour Day is a reminder that economic growth must go hand-in-hand with social justice. Let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a fairer, safer, and more equitable working environment for all,” he said.

Lee also highlighted several key issues for workers in Malaysia including advocating for wages that reflect the true cost of living, especially in urban areas and reducing industrial and commuting accidents and strengthening enforcement of safety regulations to ensure safety and health for the workforce.

He also suggested addressing stress, burnout, and the lack of mental health support in the workplace and encouraging flexible retirement, lifelong learning, and inclusive hiring.

On migrant worker rights, he called for combating exploitation, ensuring fair treatment, and improving living conditions and also called for proper enforcement and updating of existing laws to meet evolving needs of the workforce.