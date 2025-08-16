Fallen tree damages 10 cars at Gunung Angsi, Seremban

SEREMBAN: A fallen tree caused significant damage to 10 cars at Gunung Angsi Ulu Bendul in Kuala Pilah today.

The Seri Menanti Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call at 11.05 am regarding the incident.

Senior Fire Officer II Norhirwan Zainal confirmed three vehicles were crushed by the tree, including two Proton Saga cars and a Perodua Ativa.

Seven additional cars sustained damage after being struck by fallen electric cables from a collapsed pole.

No injuries were reported, and authorities swiftly cleared the debris.

Fire and Rescue teams collaborated with utility workers and tree maintenance crews for cleanup operations.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) managed the removal of the damaged electric cables.

The incident highlights potential hazards in hilly areas during adverse weather conditions.

Authorities urge motorists to exercise caution when parking near trees or unstable terrain. - Bernama