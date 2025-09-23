Fallen trees cause delays on KTM Komuter services in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: KTM Komuter services are experiencing significant delays today following incidents where trees fell onto the tracks during heavy rain and strong winds yesterday afternoon.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad announced that clearance work and repairs to line equipment on the Salak Selatan to Pelabuhan Klang route and at Simpang Batu were completed by 8 pm last night.

A fallen tree caused the 25kV power supply to trip at 4.24 pm yesterday, directly affecting train operations on the involved routes.

Thanks to the swift response of KTMB’s technical team, which cleared each route in under 50 minutes, services have now resumed despite some residual delays due to knock-on effects.

Delays of between 32 and 69 minutes are currently affecting KTM Komuter services at multiple stations including Subang Jaya, Sungai Buloh, Kepong, Putra, and Seri Setia.

Pantai Dalam, Kajang, Bank Negara, Seputeh, and Salak Selatan stations are also experiencing similar service disruptions.

ETS services have resumed with minimal and controlled delays following the earlier incident.

KTMB deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers by this unforeseen incident involving fallen trees on the railway tracks.

The company’s team remains committed to ensuring the safety, comfort, and continuity of service for all commuters affected by the disruption.

Passengers can obtain further information and updates by contacting the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200.

Commuters can also check KTMB’s official social media channels for real-time service updates and travel advisories. – Bernama