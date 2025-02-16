FAMA assures adequate coconut supply during Ramadan

JOHOR BAHRU: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has assured that coconut supply will be adequate during Ramadan in the peninsula, following intervention measures taken to address the issue.

FAMA Deputy Director-General (Food Security and Operations) Shahrizan Sudiman said these measures include securing approximately 640 tonnes of supply per month from Indonesia as well as Sabah and Sarawak.

He said that supplies from Indonesia began late last year, while shipments from Sabah and Sarawak will commence on February 20.

“In terms of coconut supply, FAMA has intervened by sourcing from multiple suppliers, primarily Indonesia, as well as Sabah and Sarawak.

“The monthly supply is 640 tonnes, which will be distributed across Peninsular Malaysia. So far, the plan is proceeding as expected,” he told a press conference after launching the 40th Anniversary Celebration of the Farmers’ Market at the Johor state level here today.

Also present was Johor Bahru Mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad.