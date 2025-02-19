One PPS opens in Karak to shelter 111 flood evacuees

KUANTAN: Continuous heavy rain since last night has caused flooding in Karak, Bentong, prompting the opening of a temporary relief centre (PPS) to accommodate affected residents today.

The Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana application reported that as of 6.25 pm, 111 evacuees from 31 families have been relocated to the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Karak Setia.

Bentong District Civil Defence Officer Lt (PA) Azizah Husain said authorities began evacuating residents of Kampung Pasir Karak Setia at 11 am after water levels started rising.

“The rain started around 8 pm last night and started subsiding by 5 am. Some residents had already moved to safer areas on their own earlier in the morning. By the afternoon, the rain had stopped,” she told Bernama.