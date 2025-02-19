MOT to table application for KXP project to Cabinet soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will table a memorandum on an application for an aerodrome licence for the Kulim International Airport (KXP) project to the Cabinet soon for decision.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated that after the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) received the official application from the Kedah government on Sept 9, CAAM and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) conducted a thorough technical and financial assessment before presenting their findings to the ministry.

“Taking into account the importance of the project proposal, MOT has distributed a Cabinet memorandum regarding this application to the ministry and the central agency for their consideration and views.

“The power to approve is under MOT, but of course a big thing like this and for good administration we refer to the Cabinet for a decision. Building an airport is not a small matter and has to take into account various considerations and we need comments from various agencies involved,“ he said when winding up the debate on the royal address on behalf of the ministry on the Dewan Rakyat today.

Regarding the proposal to impose a congestion charge for drivers to avoid congestion in the Klang Valley, Loke said the matter was discussed at the Cabinet Committee Meeting on Road Safety and Congestion.

The government, he said, is more concerned with the welfare of the people and empowering the public transport system so that choices can be given to the people before considering the proposal.

“The government has not yet decided to impose the charge, instead is focusing on efforts to increase access, especially first and last connectivity,“ he added.

Loke said that to reduce road accidents, especially involving commercial vehicles, special goods vehicles are not allowed on roads during the festive season and MOT, through the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), carried out an integrated operation against errant drivers.

“JPJ also carried out Inspection and Safety Audits (JISA) on commercial vehicles and a total of 5,800 audits were carried out on 3,202 companies from 2019 until 2024.

“Out of that number, 473 licences and vehicle permits were suspended, while eight licences and vehicle permits were revoked,“ he said.