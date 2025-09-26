FAMA records RM215 million in sales as of August, says minister

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has recorded sales of RM215 million for the first eight months of 2025.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced that the number of farmers’ markets has grown to 229 locations across the country.

He revealed that 5,618 entrepreneurs are currently participating in these markets nationwide.

“Our target for annual sales is RM330 million, and we’ve already achieved 65 per cent of this goal,“ he said at the 40th National Farmers’ Market anniversary celebration.

Mohamad highlighted that the growth stems from both entrepreneurial efforts and FAMA’s strategic partnerships to enhance market reach.

He emphasised that farmers’ markets provide affordable food for the public while offering better market access for producers.

“Over the years, we’ve evolved from the initial stages to a more modernised, innovative platform for local agri-food products,“ he added.

The modernisation now includes digital platforms like the collaboration with Grab through the GrabMart app.

This service began in July 2023 with pilot projects in Danau Kota and Taman Melawati.

It now covers 28 farmers’ markets and four permanent ones in Johor, Selangor, the Federal Territory, and Putrajaya.

The digital platform currently benefits 282 entrepreneurs directly.

Sales through GrabMart grew from RM90,000 in 2023 to nearly RM700,000 in 2024.

FAMA aims to achieve RM1.5 million in sales through this platform during the current year.

Mohamad stated that FAMA’s modernisation efforts are crucial for supporting national food security.

“This initiative ensures a steady supply of essential food and allows consumers to save up to 30 per cent compared to regular market prices,“ he explained.

He also encouraged Malaysians to utilise available home space for growing crops or rearing small livestock.

This personal initiative would contribute to enhancing the nation’s overall food security. – Bernama