FAMA targets RM1.6 million sales at Perak Agrofest 2025

GOPENG: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is targeting sales worth RM1.6 million through the Perak Agrofest 2025 event.

The three-day agricultural festival will commence on 26 September at the Sungai Siput Infoternak Farm.

Perak Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun stated the target aims to expand markets for agricultural products.

He explained the initiative seeks to increase farmer entrepreneurs’ income while stimulating the local economy.

Mohd Zolkafly added that strengthening FAMA’s image as the leading agricultural marketing agency remains a key objective.

Sultan Nazrin Shah, the ruler of Perak, is expected to officiate the agricultural carnival.

A total of 117 local entrepreneurs will participate in the event, including women, youth, and new entrepreneurs.

Mohd Zolkafly described the biennial carnival as the main platform for strengthening agricultural product market networks.

The event also promotes local agri-food products across multiple specialised sites.

Visitors can explore twelve distinct sites showcasing various agricultural sectors and innovations.

These include the Padi Site, Agricultural Site, and Innovation, Technology and Machinery Site.

Other featured areas are the Veterinary Site, Pineapple Site, and Blue Economy Site.

The Agency Site, Zoo and Night Safari Site, and Floriculture Site will also be present.

Perak FAMA will manage four main clusters for this year’s event.

These clusters comprise the Food Empire and Agro-Based Food Industry.

Floriculture and Agro Madani Sales @ Friendly Farmers’ Market complete the managed clusters.

The Agro MADANI @ Pasar Tani Mesra sale offers visitors savings of up to 30%.

Various activities will enliven the carnival atmosphere throughout the three days.

These include product launches and children’s colouring competitions.

Cooking demonstrations will provide entertainment and education for attendees.

Coconut peeling and watermelon eating competitions add fun interactive elements.

Busking performances will contribute to the festive environment.

Mohd Zolkafly emphasised the carnival’s diverse and high-impact content.

He expects the event to strengthen Perak’s image as a competitive agricultural hub.

The Agrofest also supports the Agro MADANI aspiration for food security and public well-being. – Bernama