Family mourns loss of long-awaited child in Perhentian boat tragedy

SUNGAI PETANI: The family of V. Vennpani, the 10-year-old girl who drowned in the Pulau Perhentian boat tragedy, is struggling to cope with the loss of their long-awaited only child.

Her grandmother, T. Panjawarnam, 68, said Vennpani had been excited about the holiday with her parents and three other relatives before the fatal incident.

“I was shocked and nearly fainted when I heard she had died. We waited so long for her, and now she’s gone just like that,” Panjawarnam told reporters at their home in Sungai Petani Heights.

Vennpani’s remains arrived at the family home early this morning and were later taken to Kampung Serukam for cremation. Over 300 relatives and friends gathered to pay their respects.

The tragedy occurred at 10.30 pm on Saturday when a sudden large wave capsized the boat carrying 15 family members returning from dinner on Pulau Perhentian Kecil.

Alongside Vennpani, two others—S. Arumugam, 40, and his 3-year-old daughter A. Sarrvihka—also died. Two more passengers were injured, one critically, while 10 survived.