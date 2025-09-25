FAQs on BUDI95 programme available on official portal

KUALA LUMPUR: The BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) initiative provides eligible Malaysians with a monthly subsidised quota of up to 300 litres of RON95 petrol.

The Ministry of Finance stated on the official portal’s FAQ that determining eligibility is crucial to prevent subsidy misuse by ineligible parties.

The 300-litre amount was established using government data indicating it sufficiently covers over 99% of private vehicle users, who average about 80 litres monthly.

“However, the government has set a higher eligibility ceiling to reflect the range and distribution of individual consumption,” the ministry explained via the portal.

The allocated volume also considers non-vehicle usage for specific groups like farmers and small businesses.

“Groups that have applied for a special permit from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living may purchase more than 20 litres for non-vehicle purposes, such as agricultural use,” it added.

Once the monthly BUDI95 balance is used, subsequent fuel purchases will be charged at the original non-subsidised price.

The public can check their eligibility for the subsidy starting at 9 am through the official portal using only their identity card number without new registration.

Users must insert their MyKad into the petrol pump scanner once for activation before paying by cash, card, or e-wallet.

The programme will be implemented in stages to avoid congestion, with groups like military and police personnel receiving early access.

All Malaysians aged 16 and above with a MyKad and a valid driving licence are eligible to buy RON95 at RM1.99 per litre from September 30.

E-hailing drivers can apply for a higher eligibility ceiling via the official portal.

For more information, the public can visit the official portal or contact the BUDI MADANI helpline at 1300-88-9595. – Bernama