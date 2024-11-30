Farmer falls to death while climbing petai tree

SUNGAI PETANI: A farmer died after falling from a petai tree that he was climbing in a farm at Kampung Perlis, Tikam Batu, near here today.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the victim, identified as Ahmad Yaakop, 60, is a farmer who climbs petai trees for a living.

“The victim’s brother (Abdul Rahman, 51), said that while he was at home, the villagers came to his house and informed them that they found his brother who had fallen from a petai tree.

“The victim’s sister then contacted an ambulance but the victim was confirmed dead by an officer from the Ministry of Health (MOH) at the scene,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that a check of the victim’s health record found that the victim did not have any treatment records at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH).

“An examination of the victim’s body found that the victim suffered various injuries to his head, wrists and legs. The body was taken to the HSAH Forensic Department for post-mortem and the case classified as sudden death,“ he said.