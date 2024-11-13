FashionValet founders grilled by MACC for the sixth day

PUTRAJAYA: The founding couple of FashionValet Sdn Bhd, linked to the investment loss of Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), continued giving their statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The vehicle carrying the couple arrived at MACC headquarters here at 2.50 pm.

Today marks the sixth day of their statements being recorded after the MACC detected several suspicious account transactions in its probe into investment losses totalling RM43.9 million.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was reported to have said that the commission was reviewing and investigating the cash flow received by the e-commerce business platform founders.

MACC is also reported to have frozen several of the couple’s private and company bank accounts worth about RM1.1 million through Op Favish on Nov 6.