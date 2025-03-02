Father and stepmother detained for abusing 10-year-old son

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police arrested a husband and wife couple on suspicion of abusing a 10-year-old boy in Manir, near here.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 32-year-old male suspect was the victim’s biological father while his 27-year-old wife was the victim’s stepmother.

He said the two suspects were arrested at their residence last night following a report by the victim’s biological mother.

“Investigations revealed that the victim lived with the male suspect in 2019 after getting full custody following their divorce. The victim claimed to have been beaten by the male suspect using a belt and rubber pipe while the female suspect hit him with a clothes hanger,“ he said when contacted today.

Azli said the victim claimed that the incident occurred almost every day, causing him to live in a state of fear, stress and sadness.

However, the victim did not tell his mother about the incident because he was afraid.

“According to the victim’s mother, she last saw her son at the end of December, but did not suspect anything bad,“ she said.

He added that an examination by medical officers at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) found bruises on the victim’s body.

“Both suspects would be remanded for seven days starting today until Feb 9,“ he said.